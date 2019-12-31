BitBall One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,893.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $144,639.00 and $1,893.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00057809 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00086130 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000910 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.41 or 1.00449265 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000451 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,255,759 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.