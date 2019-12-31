Bismuth (BIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,205.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $971,456.00 and $5,205.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

