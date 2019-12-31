BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 10.2%

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) shot up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.19, 5,235,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 231% from the average session volume of 1,580,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
A number of research firms have commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.
BioNano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.
