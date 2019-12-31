BidaskClub Lowers Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Trustmark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trustmark by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

