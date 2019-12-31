BidaskClub Downgrades Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Potlatchdeltic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,588.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,979.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,884,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,307,000 after buying an additional 607,428 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,417,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,231,000 after buying an additional 92,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,585,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,821,000 after buying an additional 130,573 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,324,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,831,000 after buying an additional 308,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

