Bezant (BZNT) Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $142,900.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,149,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

