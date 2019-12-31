BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Up 5%

Shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, 166,797 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 380% from the average session volume of 34,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XAIR. ValuEngine cut BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.20.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Amir Avniel purchased 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $29,999.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 470,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,351.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 190,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $696,999.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 821,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,623.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 233,528 shares of company stock valued at $870,824.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

