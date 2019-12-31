BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 10 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BBX Capital by 5,892.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in BBX Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in BBX Capital by 9.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BBX Capital by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BBX Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBX Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 6,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BBX Capital has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BBX Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

