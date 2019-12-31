Bathurst Resources (ASX:BRL) Trading Up 4.8%

Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 640,320 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $183.17 million and a PE ratio of 36.67.

About Bathurst Resources (ASX:BRL)

Bathurst Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of coal in New Zealand. The company holds interests in the Canterbury Coal mine located in the west of Christchurch; Stockton mine located in the north of Westport; and Takitimu mine located in the Northwest of Invercargill.

