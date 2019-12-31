Banyan Network Hits Market Capitalization of $104,275.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. Banyan Network has a market cap of $104,275.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, CoinEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

