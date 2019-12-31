BANKEX (BKX) Price Down 1.9% This Week

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bittrex and Simex. During the last week, BANKEX has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. BANKEX has a total market cap of $660,512.00 and approximately $34,326.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BANKEX Token Profile

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,290,932 tokens. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en . The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Simex, Hotbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

