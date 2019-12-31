Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.16. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 252,361 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 180,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Banco Santander by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

