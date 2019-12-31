Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.16. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 252,361 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.19.
About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.
