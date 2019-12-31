Azart 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Azart coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Azart has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Azart has a total market capitalization of $273.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (CRYPTO:AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay . Azart’s official website is azartpay.com

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

