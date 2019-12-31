Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $9.75.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
