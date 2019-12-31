Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

