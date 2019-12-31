Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.86

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.50. Autoweb shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUTO. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Autoweb alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $33.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. Research analysts predict that Autoweb Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autoweb by 53.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoweb by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Autoweb by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.