Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $575,575.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 42.7% against the dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.06040562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029773 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036917 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

