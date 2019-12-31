Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 5.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.24, approximately 2,063,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,376,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.