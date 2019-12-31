AudioCoin (ADC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $47.00

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 47% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $214,656.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 47% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00057407 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085933 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000910 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00070390 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.23 or 1.00568409 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000333 BTC.

AudioCoin Coin Profile

AudioCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu . AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

