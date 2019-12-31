AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 0.29.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

