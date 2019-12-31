Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of ACBI opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $400.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

