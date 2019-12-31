Atheios Price Hits $0.0005 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $8,984.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

