ATC Coin (ATCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,177.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1,177.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00589326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009763 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,949,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

