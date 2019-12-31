ATBCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,084.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $39,295.00 and approximately $37,084.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,290.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.02887229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00561286 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019778 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000492 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.