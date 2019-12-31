Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.19. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 6,032 shares.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $124.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $132,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,350 shares of company stock worth $4,977,344. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
