Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.19. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 6,032 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $124.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.31 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $132,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,350 shares of company stock worth $4,977,344. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

