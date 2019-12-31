ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,928. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (ASBFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.