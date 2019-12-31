Arqma (ARQ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $212.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $19,229.00 and $212.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,191.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.01800793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.29 or 0.02841419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00576248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00621792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062611 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00385809 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 9,005,878 coins and its circulating supply is 2,961,335 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

