Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Laidlaw set a $15.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 249,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.77.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.52% and a negative return on equity of 182.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.