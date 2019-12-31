ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.46

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 4291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHCHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

