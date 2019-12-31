ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) Trading 0.9% Higher

ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$6.47 ($4.59) and last traded at A$6.47 ($4.59), approximately 1,128 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.41 ($4.55).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$5.85 and its 200-day moving average is A$5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90.

About ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.