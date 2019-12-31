Analyzing Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Two Rivers Water and Farming (NASDAQ:TURV)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Farms International and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $150.00 million 2.02 -$5.14 million ($0.11) -52.64 Two Rivers Water and Farming $70,000.00 97.63 $3.72 million N/A N/A

Two Rivers Water and Farming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Village Farms International.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International 8.47% 10.76% 7.07% Two Rivers Water and Farming N/A -26.18% -9.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Village Farms International and Two Rivers Water and Farming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Two Rivers Water and Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Village Farms International currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 245.42%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Two Rivers Water and Farming.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Two Rivers Water and Farming on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority. Village Farms International, Inc. markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Delta, Canada.

About Two Rivers Water and Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

