Analysts Set Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Price Target at $11.75

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:EEX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,719. Emerald Expositions Events has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $757.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

