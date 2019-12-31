Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce sales of $33.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.97 million and the lowest is $33.86 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $30.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $122.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.49 million to $122.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $128.33 million, with estimates ranging from $119.83 million to $135.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. ValuEngine cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 210,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,976. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $136,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $136,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,490 shares of company stock worth $1,558,589. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 314.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,917,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,963 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,904,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,443,000 after purchasing an additional 166,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,351,000 after purchasing an additional 962,209 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

