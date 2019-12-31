Analysts Anticipate Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Natus Medical an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $471,380.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,360 shares of company stock worth $965,465 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.84. 71,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Natus Medical’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

