Analysts Anticipate Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed also posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electromed.

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ELMD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99. Electromed has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

