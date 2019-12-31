Analysts Anticipate Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will post $126.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.42 million. Acacia Communications posted sales of $107.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year sales of $462.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.41 million to $464.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $527.41 million, with estimates ranging from $514.82 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,709 shares of company stock valued at $240,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,967,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,097,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,932,000 after buying an additional 512,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after purchasing an additional 456,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 438,467 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 429,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $67.73. 146,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.73. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

