Amoveo Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $297.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for about $36.82 or 0.00506756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. During the last week, Amoveo has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.06040562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029773 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036917 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.