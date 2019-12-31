Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.07

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and traded as high as $42.63. Alstom shares last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 207,905 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.50 ($50.58).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

