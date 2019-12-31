Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Up 12.3% in December

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $15.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,336.14. 1,050,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,875. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,014.07 and a 1-year high of $1,365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $932.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,329.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.93.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $7,291,659.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,062 shares of company stock worth $118,961,603. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

