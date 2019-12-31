AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE AFB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,353. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

