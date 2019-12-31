Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALIM. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

ALIM traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 2,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $521,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.