Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$61.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$32.63 and a 12 month high of C$44.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.