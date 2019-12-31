Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.98

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.98 and traded as low as $7.48. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 337,717 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -216.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.98.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$228.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

