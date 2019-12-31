ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.43

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

ANIOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

