Abrams Capital Management, L.P Sells 165,000 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 20,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.59 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $286,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $511,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $5,262,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $678,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

SCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.