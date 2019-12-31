A I S RESOURCES/SH SH (CVE:AIS) Stock Price Down 10%

A I S RESOURCES/SH SH (CVE:AIS) dropped 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 139,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About A I S RESOURCES/SH SH (CVE:AIS)

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializing specializes in early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in the resource, energy, technology, life sciences, cleantech, food and beverage, real estate, and entertainment sectors. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is based in Nassau, Bahamas with an additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

