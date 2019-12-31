999 Market Capitalization Achieves $631.08 Million (999)

999 (CURRENCY:999) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One 999 token can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00040007 BTC on exchanges. 999 has a market cap of $631.08 million and approximately $25.00 worth of 999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 999 has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004200 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000729 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About 999

999 is a token. 999’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,101,154 tokens. The official website for 999 is www.acashcorp.com

999 Token Trading

999 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

