$869.35 Million in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $869.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.30 million. Canadian Solar posted sales of $901.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSIQ. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CSIQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. 661,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,251. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $298,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 31.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,213 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.