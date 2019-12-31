$785.64 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $785.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $780.30 million. Trimble posted sales of $785.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $12,398,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $228,675.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,942.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,674. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 347.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 33.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.68. 723,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. Trimble has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

