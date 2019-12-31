$67.23 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $67.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.96 million and the highest is $67.50 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $66.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $280.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.33 million to $280.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $293.16 million, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $293.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The Hackett Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HCKT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. 67,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,899. The stock has a market cap of $475.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 466,793 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,636,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.