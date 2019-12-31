$660.90 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report $660.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.21 million to $665.00 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $710.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 429,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,822. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.56. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 304.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

